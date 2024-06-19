50 Cent Accused Of Dodging Deposition Over Microphone Throwing Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A radio host sued 50 Cent for hurling a microphone at her during a 2023 concert in Los Angeles. He avoided criminal charges for the incident.

Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain asked a California court to make 50 Cent sit for a deposition after she sued him for throwing a microphone at her. According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Monegain sought the court’s help due to multiple failed attempts to depose him.

“Due to the pendency of the August 5, 2024 mediation date, an Order compelling [50 Cent] to sit for deposition and provide testimony must be made forthwith,” her lawyers argued.

Monegain’s legal team previously scheduled a deposition for June 13 but never got to question 50 Cent. She requested $5,000 in sanctions.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, launched a microphone into the crowd at an August 2023 concert in Los Angeles. The microphone hit Monegain in the face.

“My client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” the rapper’s attorney said in 2023. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against 50 Cent. Monegan sued him for negligence in January.

“Plaintiff was transported by ambulance to the Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for treatment of injuries, including but not limited to, a concussion, laceration over her forehead and pain in her left wrist,” her attorneys wrote. “Plaintiff complained of dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity and nausea [and] continues to suffer from here severe injuries and emotional distress.”

Monegain’s lawyers believed she had a strong case.

“No matter who the assailant is, this alleged act of negligence and violence is unacceptable, and we will hold 50 Cent and his co-defendants accountable for their alleged actions,” her legal team said in a press statement. “Mr. Jackson has himself previously said that ‘If the talk ain’t [a]bout money, homie, I ain’t concerned,’ so we are confident our client will be fairly and justly compensated for the injuries she suffered.”

Monegain sought an undisclosed amount in damages. She wanted 50 Cent to cover her medical expenses and legal fees.