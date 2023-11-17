50 Cent Cleared Of Criminal Charges For Throwing Microphone At Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent threw a microphone, which hit a Power 106 radio host, while performing at his Final Lap tour stop in Los Angeles.

Authorities decided not to file criminal charges against 50 Cent for throwing a microphone at a woman in Los Angeles. According to Entertainment Tonight, the case remains open but will likely be closed next year.

“This matter has been set for a City Attorney Hearing, which is a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told ET. “The case will remain open for the duration of one year from the date of the incident. It can be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges, should there be any further incidents between the parties or any additional reports made against Mr. Jackson. If there are no further police contacts with Mr. Jackson, this case will be closed after one year from the incident date.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, threw his microphone into the crowd while performing at the Crypto.com Arena in August. The microphone hit Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, who had to be taken to the hospital. 50 Cent’s attorney Scott Leemon said the incident was an accident.

“My client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” Leemon said. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Watch footage of 50 Cent throwing the microphone below.