50 Cent Accused Of Bloodying A Woman’s Face After Throwing Mic From The Stage

A number of concerts this year have seen incidents involving fans or artists throwing items in the venue. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson became the latest celebrity to hurl something from the stage.

Footage of 50 Cent performing “Toot It And Boot It (Remix)” alongside Los Angeles rapper YG began spreading across the internet. At one point, 50 tosses a microphone in the direction of the audience.

According to reports, the mic throw injured radio personality Bryhana Monegain. Photos of the Power 106 host show her with a bloody face and a wound on her forehead.

50 Cent has not publicly addressed the situation, as of press time. However, the G-Unit leader did post about the Los Angeles stop of his “The Final Lap Tour” on social media.

“My LA show was SIRE approved, he said, ‘Man, that was crazy!’ My little man could feel the love. 😆,” tweeted 50 Cent at 4:36 am ET. Sire Jackson is the rapper/entrepreneur’s 10-year-old son with Daphne Joy.

In July, fellow New York City-bred Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B became a trending topic after she threw a microphone at a concertgoer in Las Vegas. Local police reportedly investigated the situation and chose not to charge the Invasion of Privacy album creator.