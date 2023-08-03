Cardi B Avoids Charges For Throwing Microphone At Fan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman reported a battery after Cardi B threw a microphone at someone in the audience at the rapper’s show in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police dropped a criminal investigation into Cardi B throwing a microphone at a concertgoer. The rapper’s attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld announced she dodged charges on Thursday (August 3).

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” her attorneys told Rolling Stone and TMZ. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Cardi B hurled a microphone at a fan who attended her show at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 29). Footage showed an audience member tossing a drink at the Atlantic Records artist, who responded by throwing her mic.

Police investigated the incident after a woman reported it as a battery on Sunday (July 30). But cops opted to not pursue charges against Cardi B.

Cardi B’s microphone was recovered and put up for auction by the audio company responsible for the equipment. The current bid is listed at $99,900 as of Thursday night.

The eBay auction ends on August 8. All the proceeds will be donated to two charities: Friendship Circle in Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.