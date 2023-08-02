Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Put Up For Charity Auction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The item has already garnered nearly 40 bids.

Rapper Cardi B could be facing legal trouble. The Bronx native threw a microphone at a concertgoer in Las Vegas. As law enforcement looks into the situation, the mic in question will also be auctioned off for a good cause.

Cardi B went viral on social media over the weekend. A video of her retaliating against someone in the audience at Drai’s Beach Club spread across the internet. According to the footage, a woman doused the performer with a cup of liquid before Cardi chucked the microphone into the crowd.

Local police reportedly opened a battery investigation against Cardi B. Conflicting reports suggest the “Jealousy” rhymer may have hit the wrong person with her mic toss. Additional video also showed Cardi asking fans to cool her off with water while performing at the event.

The Microphone’s Owner Hopes To Help Children & Veterans

According to TMZ, the Las Vegas production company The Wave decided to auction off the now-infamous Shure microphone from the Drai’s Beach Club concert. Proceeds from the eBay listing will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas. As of press time, the current bid for the item sits at $30,100.

“I was encouraged to sell the mic but decided I would try to do something good. 100% of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among 2 charities,” reads the eBay description. “The first charity is a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The friendship circle is an organization that has teens and young adults volunteers helping children, teens, and other young adults with special needs.”

The seller continued, “The 2nd charity is Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project helps to bring independence back to our most severely wounded veterans. While I did not serve, my father served in the USAF and my son-in-law served in the USMC.”