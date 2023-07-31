Cardi B Microphone Throwing Incident Sparks Police Investigation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B hurled a microphone at an audience member after someone threw a drink at her during a show in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police opened a battery investigation after Cardi B threw a microphone at a concertgoer at her July 29 show at Drai’s Nightclub.

Footage of the incident spread on social media over the weekend. The woman hit by the microphone reported the battery to the police on Sunday (July 30).

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” police told multiple outlets. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Someone attending Cardi B’s concert threw a drink at the rapper during her performance. She retaliated by hurling her microphone at a crowd member. The object allegedly hit two people in the audience. It is unclear who reported the battery to the police.

One video of the incident showed a woman in the crowd apologizing to Cardi B after the microphone was thrown. The audience member appeared to get escorted away by security. A TikTok user posted another angle and claimed to be the victim who “got smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink.”

Watch Cardi B’s mic throw below.