WATCH: Cardi B Smashes Fan With Microphone Over Absurd Disrespect Of The Rapper

Cardi B became the latest artist to face disruptive fan behavior in a growing trend of fans endangering performers during live shows.

In an alarming trend that’s putting artists at risk, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B became the latest performer to be targeted by an unruly fan during a live performance at Drai’s Beach Club nightclub in Las Vegas on July 29.

The incident occurred while Cardi B performed her hit song “Bodak Yellow” to a packed crowd. An unidentified individual threw an unspecified liquid at the rapper, prompting her to retaliate by throwing her microphone at the offender.

The repercussions for the fan, if any, remain unclear.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend where fans throw objects at live show performers. Artists like Harry Styles and Drake have also been victims of similar incidents in recent weeks.

Styles was hit by an object while performing in Europe, Drake was struck by a phone during one of his concerts, and a massive bra was flung at the rapper in another incident.

Other artists have also spoken out against this dangerous behavior. Bebe Rexha was seriously injured in New York City when a fan threw a cell phone at her face, leading to the fan’s arrest.

Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet during a show in Boise, Idaho, and Ava Max was struck by a man who stormed the stage during her Los Angeles concert.

Artists are pleading with fans to stop this disrespectful and dangerous trend.

During a recent show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, Adele addressed the issue, saying, “People are throwing s### on stage. Have you seen that? I f###### dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f###### kill you.”

This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 29, 2023

Charlie Puth echoed this sentiment on Twitter, stating, “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

As the trend continues, artists and concert organizers are grappling with how to ensure the safety of performers without compromising the live concert experience for fans.