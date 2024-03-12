50 Cent Accuses Liquor Brand Of Multi-Million Dollar Embezzlement Scheme: “Need My Money By Monday” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent previously warned he would come after Beam Suntory for their alleged role in a kickback scheme that cost him millions.

50 Cent said he will make multi-billion-dollar spirits brand Beam Suntory pay after allegedly discovering its role in an embezzlement scheme that cost him millions of dollars and nearly ended his Sire Spirits company.

50 Cent took to Instagram Monday evening (March 11) to warn Beam Suntory will “pay for what they did.

He added, “These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with.”

The G-Unit founder filed a complaint with the New York State Supreme Court, per Fox5 News. In the filing, he accused Beam Suntory of being complicit in a kickback scheme. Fiddy claims the brand overcharged Sire Spirits for the liquor they supplied and split the difference – estimated to be in excess of $6 million – with the defendants.

Sire Spirits attorney Craig W##### told the outlet, “Beam Suntory’s role here is extraordinarily troubling.” He claimed the brand’s Chief Commercial Officer Julious Grant “facilitated the entire fraud.”

Mitchell Green, unscrupulous former director of Brand Management for 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud for his role in the alleged scheme. Green embezzled over $2 million from his employers and was ordered to pay more than $6 million in damages. Fiddy warned Beam Suntory were next.

50 Cent Threatens To Detail Liquor Lawsuit Allegations In A Press Conference

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post, the Power creator shared the report from Fox5 News detailing the complaint. “I’m not the guy you want to get started. In nicest way I’m gonna need my money by Monday,” he captioned the post.

50 Cent returned a short time later to post an alleged letter from Beam Suntory boasting of their “longstanding relationship” with the rapper and Sire Spirits.

“This is the letter @beamsuntory sent without my knowledge to the people involved in the scheme that cost me millions,” he wrote. Fiddy then threatened to hold a press conference to expose the alleged co-conspirators. “This will make a great unscripted project,” he added.