50 Cent Admits He’s Entertained By Ye’s Unpredictable Behavior

Rap star 50 Cent had some words for Kanye West, who has been on a media run promoting his anti-Semitic and controversial views.

50 Cent addressed Kanye West’s antisemitic comments in a new interview.

While speaking to Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Tuesday, the “In Da Club” rapper responded to Kanye’s recent remarks aimed at Jewish people.

Kanye, 45, has faced fierce backlash this month for writing on Twitter that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” misreferencing the United States military term DEFCON 3.

His interview with “Drink Champs” was taken down and chat with “The Shop” was scrapped before release because they both reportedly contained antisemitic comments.

50 Cent told Hot 97 interviewer Peter Rosenberg that Kanye is “in a dangerous area,” adding: “I forgive him for the things that he said, because I’ve already identified when something’s going on that I don’t understand.”

However, the 47-year-old star noted that “there’s nothing for me to say about” Kanye’s behavior over the past few years.

“Even the Trump support thing was a little out there for me,” he explained. “One week it’s ‘I don’t want my kids raised by a white woman,’ and the next week it’s ‘I wanna go home.’”

Kanye, who split from wife Kim Kardashian in 2021, first publicly endorsed former president Donald Trump during a 2016 concert in San Jose, where he said, “If I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.”

50 Cent concluded by saying that “crazy is unpredictable,” but admitting Kanye’s “unpredictability is entertaining.”