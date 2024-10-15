50 Cent Announces Lucrative Las Vegas Residency Worth “Millions”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent announced he will perform his first-ever Las Vegas Residency later this year, and the rapper says the shows are not to be missed.

50 Cent is headed to Las Vegas for his first residency later this year, where he is reportedly set to bag an eight-figure sum to perform half a dozen shows.

The G-Unit boss announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning (October 15), confirming “50 Cent: In Da Club” is coming to Sin City.

“My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience,” he wrote in the caption. “You don’t wanna miss this!”

Fiddy revealed his Vegas run will include six exclusive shows between December 27 and January 4 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets for 50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency will go on sale on Saturday (October 19).

50 Cent Previously Questioned If He Could Commit To A Las Vegas Residency

50 Cent recently questioned whether he could commit to a residency amid his other projects.

“How much of a residency can I commit to when I have multiple film projects coming?” he said during an interview with Haute Living. “Not just the television stuff, but opportunities for me to star in feature films, too. I’m having success in film; my career in television mirrors my music career.”

However, 50 Cent is reportedly set to make a whopping $15 million for the six shows, according to TMZ. The outlet also reports the rapper and entertainment mogul plans to host a special New Year’s Eve celebration in conjunction with his Sire Spirits brand.

Although 50 Cent has taken a step back from creating new music, he’s been raking in the cash for performing his catalog of hits. He became one of the highest-grossing rap acts, ranking at No. 8 on Billboard Boxscore, after reportedly making over $100 million in ticket revenue from his Final Lap Tour.

Very few Hip-Hop acts have surpassed the $100 million mark. According to Touring Data, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour is only the fourth rap tour to top nine figures in sales.

Drake hit the mark with his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour ($103.1M) and It’s All A Blur Tour ($215.9M), while Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour also exceeded the impressive milestone.