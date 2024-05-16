50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour Surpasses $100 Million In Ticket Sales

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fiddy only trails Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the all-time rankings.

50 Cent added his name to a very exclusive list with Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The Queens-raised MC’s Final Lap Tour reportedly made over $100 million in ticket revenue.

According to the Touring Data account on X, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour became the fourth Hip-Hop tour to hit nine figures in sales ($105M). Drake’s Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour ($103.1M) and It’s All A Blur Tour ($215.9M) reached that milestone too.

Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour also crossed the $100 million mark ($110.9M). Other top-grossing Hip-Hop tours include Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour ($82.4M), Drake & Future’s Summer Sixteen Tour ($81.0M) and Kanye West & Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne Tour ($78.8M).

50 Cent kicked off his Final Lap Tour on July 21, 2023, in West Valley City, Utah. The trek also visited additional North American cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Houston and Vancouver.

Additionally, 50 traveled to European locales like London, England for the second leg of the Final Lap Tour. He also performed in India, Kazakhstan, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

50 Cent became a global superstar following the release of his classic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album in 2003. The G-Unit leader went on to drop additional projects like 2005’s The Massacre and 2007’s Curtis.

THE FINAL LAP, @50cent

$104,975,322 Revenue ($1,141,036 avg.)

1,179,753 Tickets Sold (12,823 avg.)

$88.98 Average Price

92/97 Reported Shows#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) May 15, 2024

.@50cent's "The Final Lap" is the fourth tour by a Rapper in history to surpass $100 million in ticket sales, joining #Drake's "Aubrey & the Three Migos", "It's All a Blur" and #KendrickLamar's "The Big Steppers". — Touring Data (@touringdata) May 15, 2024