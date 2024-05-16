50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour Surpasses $100 Million In Ticket Sales

50 Cent added his name to a very exclusive list with Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The Queens-raised MC’s Final Lap Tour reportedly made over $100 million in ticket revenue.
According to the Touring Data account on X, 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour became the fourth Hip-Hop tour to hit nine figures in sales ($105M). Drake’s Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour ($103.1M) and It’s All A Blur Tour ($215.9M) reached that milestone too.
Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour also crossed the $100 million mark ($110.9M). Other top-grossing Hip-Hop tours include Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour ($82.4M), Drake & Future’s Summer Sixteen Tour ($81.0M) and Kanye West & Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne Tour ($78.8M).
50 Cent kicked off his Final Lap Tour on July 21, 2023, in West Valley City, Utah. The trek also visited additional North American cities like Toronto, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Houston and Vancouver.
Additionally, 50 traveled to European locales like London, England for the second leg of the Final Lap Tour. He also performed in India, Kazakhstan, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
50 Cent became a global superstar following the release of his classic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album in 2003. The G-Unit leader went on to drop additional projects like 2005’s The Massacre and 2007’s Curtis.