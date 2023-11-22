50 Cent Brings Out Ed Sheeran During “Final Lap Tour” Stop In London [VIDEO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Concertgoers in the O2 Arena got to see Hip-Hop and Pop come together.

50 Cent traveled across the pond for the European leg of his “The Final Lap Tour.” While in London, the Queens-raised rapper shared the stage with English music star Ed Sheeran.

“My man came through for me tonight, [bomb emoji] BOOM [running dash emoji] LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this,” 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram page.

The “In da Club” rapper also reposted a video shared by Ed Sheeran where the “Shape Of You” performer talked about being invited to the show. 50 captioned the clip, “[Sheeran] had the [O2 Arena] going crazy good times, I had a ball.”

Upcoming dates for “The Final Lap Tour” include stops in Bahrain, India, Kazakhstan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. 50 Cent returns to the United States in 2024.

“The Final Lap Tour” is part of the 20-year anniversary celebration of 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the 2003 Hip-Hop classic as 9x-Platinum in February 2020.

Ed Sheeran also has numerous RIAA plaques. His “Shape Of You” single earned 13x-Platinum certification. The singer-songwriter’s “Thinking Out Loud” (16x-Platinum) is one of the all-time best-selling songs in America.