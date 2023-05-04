50 Cent Announces New ‘The Final Lap Tour’ With Live Nation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper will travel the world performing his hit songs for his fans in celebration of milestone anniversary of debut album.

Live Nation and 50 Cent has announced “The Final Lap Tour” with rap icon Busta Rhymes and R&B singer Jeremih.

The Queens native is gearing up for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of his “Get Rich of Die Tryin’” debut album.

According to a press release, “The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.”

While the tour will feature Busta Rhymes on all of the dates throughout the world, Jeremih will only be on the North American Dates.

Other very special guests will pop out also.

50 took to Twitter and posted, “I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets and special guests to be announced soon.”

You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023! I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making… pic.twitter.com/xDFWzxJBRm — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2023

Tickets will be sold through Verified Fan before registration closes on Sunday, May 7 at 11:59 EDT at http://50CENT.COM.

He added the benefits of going to Verified Fan.

“Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 10th. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 12th at 10am local time at http://Ticketmaster.com while supplies last,” he added.