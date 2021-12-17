50 Cent Announces “Queen Nzinga” Coming To Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues his expansion into the world of film and television with a new series based on the life of African Warrior Queen Nzinga. 50 Cent’s “Queen Nazinga” follows the journey of a young princess into a feared warrior queen who wages a 40-year war against the Portuguese slavers subjugating her people. […]

50 Cent’s “Queen Nazinga” follows the journey of a young princess into a feared warrior queen who wages a 40-year war against the Portuguese slavers subjugating her people. Nzinga sacrifices everything, eventually seizing the crown to become the first-ever female ruler.

Fiddy announced the show via social media, likening the drama to the epic historical action film “300.”

“If you liked the movie 300 your gonna love this,” 50 Cent captioned the post. “I’m turning it up notch.🔥NZINGA🔥 @moabudu GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

50 Cent Introduces “Queen Nazinga”

He also revealed “American Gods’” Yetide Badaki will star in the main role. While sharing a picture of the stunning actress he wrote, “You know Yetide from American God’s. I’m not playing around out here.”

Furthermore, 50 Cent was keen to promote the star of the show and posted several images of Yetide on Instagram.

“I got some heat 🔥Nzinga🔥is no joke. you will see, i’m focused,” 50 wrote.

A further post revealed creator, head writer, and executive producer of the Starz series “Spartacus” Steven S. DeKnight was also on board. “If you liked Spartacus you going to love Nzinga,” wrote 50 Cent. “’m not bullshiting,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yetide Badaki spoke on the importance of the project.

“It has been a long held dream of mine to bring the story of Nzinga to the screen. Her courage, determination and passion resonated from the moment I laid eyes on historical depictions of the legendary queen,” said Badaki. “I am thrilled by Starz’ continued commitment to much needed stories about and by historically excluded voices and the deeply talented team being built to share this epic narrative with the world.”