Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent, ‘Murder Was The Case’ Series a Go!

Yesterday (Dec. 13), 50 Cent decides to share some exciting news. He is joining forces with Snoop Dogg. The celebrated icons will deliver the story of Snoop’s ’93 arrest. The subsequent, “Murder Was The Case” trial is “being developed as a series,” for Starz, this according to Deadline.

To further add context, Snoop eagerly shares, “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

Thus far, the project’s working title is, “A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case.” Starz’ Hip-Hop Anthology gives the project a sturdy greenlight. Hip-Hip celebrates the efforts of both Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. The Queens native then quips, “This is going to be Bigger than OJ.” A pair of unflinching emoji eyes employ credence to his IG comment, ” I mean @snoopdogg Bigger Than Tropicana.”

Of course, Fif’ could not wait to solidify his stance. “I believe this will break all viewership records at STARZ…” he proudly proclaims. Both Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent earn acclaim for the respective cultural contributions. Together, these two icons must deliver a tantalizing tale.

In addition to Snoop and 50, an array of esteemed individuals, will join the pair as executive producers. They include Snoopadelic Films’ Shante Broadus and Sara Ramaker. Finally, Lionsgate Television’s Anthony Wilson is also entrusted to assist the series.

Most importantly, the series hinges on the 1993 shooting death of Philip Woldermariam. Back then, Snoop strategically secures the impeccable services of the Cochran firm. Actually, his bodyguard, McKinley Lee killed Woldermariam.

On the whole, this promises to be an amazing series; tune in!