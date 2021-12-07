50 Cent Shares Success As 66 Kids Enrolled In His Entrepreneur Program Get Jobs

50 Cent shared the success stories of the high school children getting a head start in entrepreneurship with his G-Unit Business Lab.

50 Cent has plenty of reasons to celebrate this week after 66 out of the 75 students enrolled in his “G-Unity Business Lab” program secured employment.

The multimedia mogul took to social media to share the success of the enrollees. He posted a picture of some of the students and proudly referred to them as “my kids.” He wrote:

“66 of my 75 kids have a job now @gunitybusinesslab. Houston i’m so proud of this program 3 ward, 5 ward let’s get it 💰”

50 Cent started the program after moving to Houston back in May. 75 students joined the G-Unity Business Lab for a 12-week course where they receive an MBA-level curriculum taught by volunteers.

“When you grow up under circumstances that I grew up under, it starts to feel like the biggest restraint is a financial restraint,” the G-Unit rapper said. “I just want to be able to help provide programs that allow you the information to do it the right way.”

50 Cent initially invested $300,000 into the program. His partner in the project, Houston Independent School District, matched the figure taking the total to $600,000.

50 Cent Wants To Empower The Youth

The rapper turned TV star shared his motivation for the scheme during a press conference to launch the program back in May.

“These opportunities are huge opportunities that I didn’t have,” 50 Cent said. “Being able to provide that in the early stages, I think it changes the direction and the choices that they will make. It prevents them from making some of the mistakes that I made.”

The students from three high schools meet twice weekly where they learn from professionals in the field. At the end of the year, they have the chance to pitch their business idea to investors. The successful candidate will win financial support for their start-up. Judges including 50 Cent will determine who the victorious budding entrepreneur will be.