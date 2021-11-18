50 Cent Producing ‘BMF’ Documentary Series For Starz

Starz greenlighted a 50 Cent-produced documentary series about the Black Mafia Family as a companion piece to his scripted ‘BMF’ show.

Starz has greenlighted another show produced by 50 Cent.

According to Deadline, the G-Unit boss is producing a documentary series about the Black Mafia Family for Starz. The docuseries serves as a companion piece to 50 Cent’s scripted drama BMF, which premiered on the network in September.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF…. Blowing Money Fast,” 50 Cent said.

50 Cent’s documentary series will explore Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s organization over the course of eight episodes. G-Unit Film and Television is producing the show alongside Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory Brothers,” Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan [Nicholson] and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

50 Cent’s docuseries joins an already extensive lineup of shows he’s produced for Starz. He’s built a television empire at the network with hits such as Power, its multiple spin-offs and BMF.

The scripted BMF show concludes its first season on November 21. Starz has already renewed the crime drama for a second season.