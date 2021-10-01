50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Series Renewed For Season 2 After 1 Episode

Starz has renewed 50 Cent’s ‘BMF” series just a few days after the show’s first season premiered on the network.

Just a few days after 50 Cent’s new show premiered on Starz, the network ordered a second season of BMF a.k.a. Black Mafia Family. The renewal extends a fruitful partnership with the G-Unit rapper, who produced Starz’s popular show Power and its spinoff Power Book II: Ghost.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like BMF that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” Starz President/CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a press statement. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy [Huggins] and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

BMF became the No. 1 premiere on the Starz app following its debut on September 26. Preliminary reports suggest the show had one of the highest engagements for any series premiere across over-the-top media service platforms.

50 Cent serves as the executive producer of BMF alongside showrunner/writer Randy Huggins. The series is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the masterminds behind the Black Mafia Family crime syndicate.

BMF stars Big Meech’s son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Snoop Dogg and Kash Doll have recurring roles in the show. Eminem will portray White Boy Rick in the series, but his appearance is expected to be brief.