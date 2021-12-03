50 Cent Apologizes To Madonna For Clowning Her On Social Media

The year 2021 is coming to an end with an online beef between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Madonna. The two celebrities went back and forth on social media on Thursday.

50 Cent’s latest troll attack took aim at the legendary Queen of Pop. The Queens-bred Hip Hop mogul clowned Madonna for an Instagram photo of her wearing fishnet stockings.

“👀 Yo this is the funniest s###! LOL. 😆That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO😆😆😆😆,” wrote 50 Cent on IG.

Madonna then fired back at 50 Cent on her own Instagram Story. The 7-time Grammy winner uploaded a picture of herself with 50. The caption called out the G-Unit boss for being a fake friend.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you decided to talk smack about me!” posted Madonna. “I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media.”

She continued, “The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. [You’re] just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age! Too bad there are no sour grapes [emojis] 😖 @50Cent.”

Madonna’s Instagram message led to 50 Cent responding to her on Twitter. 50 even offered an apology for his original IG post which has since been deleted from his account.

“👀 I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up [an] old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️. Ok I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in [any way]. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before. I hope you accept my apology,” tweeted 50 Cent.