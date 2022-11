Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Madonna angrily expressed herself in bizarre Instagram post featuring the music of Kendrick, Lamar and Baby Keem. 50 Cent wasn’t feeling it!

Madonna looked furious in an Instagram video as she lip-synced to a song about getting punched and rapper 50 Cent wasted no time clowning her over the post.

In the video, which was recorded via TikTok and posted on Instagram, the 64-year-old singer adopts an angry persona as she mouths along to Kendrick Lamar’s chorus in his Baby Keem collaboration “Vent.”

“Have you ever been punched in your motherf**king face? What you say, oh you haven’t? Alright, wait!” she mimes with silver grills in her mouth.

Meanwhile, on her TikTok account, the Material Girl posted another video of herself dancing around in a lace bra and high-waist underwear while wearing several chunky silver necklaces, gold bracelets, and the grills.

“👀told y’all grand ma was on b#######! like a virgin at 64. LOL #bransoncognac,” 50 Cent wrote, sparking a debate in the comment section of his Instagram account.

“Does Madonna really need clout? She’s reached bigger levels of worldwide fame in her lifetime than pretty much any artist alive today. Plus she changed the game for female singers and influenced generations of fans. Let’s appreciate the legends while they’re here,” media personality Sharon Carpenter wrote.

Other comments were very harsh. “What happened to her face ywhole legacy down the drain,’ another user said.

This is not the first time. 50 has gone after Madonna on social media. Almost exactly one year ago, he clowned Madonna over a series of racy Instagram pictures that were deleted.

The images featured Madonna sprawled out on a bed in sheer, see-through leggings and showcased her behind, which offended 50 Cent who claimed Madonna was “shot out.”

“That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna is known for creating a stir on social media. In October, the Queen of Pop fell out with Cardi B after she took credit for paving the way for women to embrace sexuality as she marked the 30th anniversary of her Sex coffee table book.

“In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” she wrote in her Instagram post in October. “Now Cardi B can sing about her ‘WAP.’ Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b###### (clown emoji).”

Cardi responded, “I literally (paid) this woman homage so many times ’cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once (you) make it in the industry.”

The posts were removed after the pair had a conversation and cleared the air.