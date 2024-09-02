50 Cent “Best Friends” With Fat Joe Now

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite their bitter feud in the mid-2000s, 50 Cent says he and Fat Joe have grown to become “best friends.”

While the pair went back and forth in the mid-2000s, sparking a longstanding war, the G-Unit mogul credits the Terror Squad founder for his loyalty to Ja Rule and Murda Inc. 50 Cent discussed his rift with Fat Joe during the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

“The entire beginning of my career I was up against the leverage of Murder Inc.,” 50 Cent explained before adding that the “energy” from the beef spilled out onto other relationships. “I didn’t f### with people because they had already dealt with them. So, my whole beef with Fat Joe was really his loyalty.”

Nonetheless, they have since buried the hatchet, and Fiddy says they’ve become close. “Later we become the best friends, like I really f### with him,” he said. “He’s loyal to a default, because he worked with him.”

50 Cent Compares Fat Joe Beef To Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy Feud

50 Cent then compared his beef with Fat Joe to Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy’s current feud and Drake’s refusal to the latter over his ties to the former.

“I’ll bring it right to today’s time,” he continued. “When you see like NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk issues, and they got extreme s### going on.”

YoungBoy called Drake a “b####” and his “enemy,” on “F### The Industry Pt. 2” last May.

“Talk to Drake ‘cross FaceTime, he wasn’t feelin’ me/ Told me that he f### with Durk, damn, that s### was gettin’ to me/ Told me that he like the s### I’m doin’, but can’t do s### with me/ So when we cross our ways, f### what you say, b####, you my enemy,” he raps.

Meanwhile, earlier this month 50 Cent said he “wasted too much time arguing” with Fat Joe. He claimed the rivalry continued because “he’s more like me.”

“When we’re at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time,” 50 Cent told The Hollywood Reporter. “And because of his loyalty to Irv [Gotti] and Ja because he worked with them, I was seeing him not be happy from the things that were making me happy.”

Check out the Million Dollar Worth of Game episode below. The 50 Cent and Fat Joe beef discussion kicks off the podcast.