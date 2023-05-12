NBA YoungBoy Blasts Drake, J. Cole & Lil Yachty On ‘Richest Opp’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Motown-backed rhymer fires shots on the “F### The Industry Pt. 2” track.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again had some things to get off his chest about other rappers. The Baton Rouge native used his new Richest Opp project to take aim at Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Yachty.

“Talked to Drake ‘cross FaceTime. He wasn’t feeling me. Told me that he f### with Durk, damn, that s### getting to me,” raps YoungBoy Never Broke Again on his “F### The Industry Pt. 2” song.

The 23-year-old Billboard Hot 100 chart record-breaker continued, “Told me that he like the s### I’m doing, but can’t do s### with me. So when we cross our ways, f### what you say, b####, you my enemy.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been feuding with Lil Durk for years, including a recent online dispute over project release dates. Durk collaborated with Drake on the “Laugh Now Cry Later” single from 2020.

J. Cole Teamed Up With Lil Durk For “All My Life”

In addition, YoungBoy took a subliminal shot at J. Cole. Again, Cole has musical ties to Lil Durk. The Dreamville Records leader appears on Durk’s “All My Life” song which dropped the same day as Richest Opp.

“J a ho. That n#### played it cold like he was gonna do a feature. So I texted his line, a muscle sign, I swear it’s gonna be nice to meet you. P#### n##### tryna close the door. B####, you ain’t heard back from Baton Rouge, to that Nola, yeah, we cutthroat,” says NBA YoungBoy on “F### The Industry Pt. 2.”

Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy Will Appear On The Same Soundtrack

YoungBoy Never Broke Again also dissed Durk’s “Till The Morning” collaborator. He rapped, “Lil Yachty mad about JT, f#####. B####, play with me. Half of y’all ain’t got more money than me. B####, I’ve been stacking.”

Artist Partner Group and Universal Music Group will release Fast X: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack next Friday, May 19. Both NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk contributed to the project. Durk’s “Spinnin’” and YoungBoy’s “Won’t Back Down” made the tracklist.