YoungBoy Never Broke Again Becomes Youngest Act To Earn 100 Hot 100 Entries

The Louisiana native joins a list with Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and very few others.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again just made Billboard chart history. The 23-year-old rapper charted his 100th song on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the youngest artist to ever achieve that feat.

“Big Truck” is NBA YoungBoy’s latest Hot 100 entry. The song debuted at No. 100 this week. With that chart placement, the Baton Rouge-bred rhymer surpassed Lil Baby (27 years) for the record.

In addition, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is just the thirteenth act to reach the 100-song milestone on the Hot 100. Fellow rap star Drake leads the list of all-time Hot 100 hits with 294 career entries.

YoungBoy is just five entries behind Pop singer Justin Bieber (105) and Hip Hop legend Jay-Z (105). The Top 10 also includes Lil Wayne (184), Future (161), Kanye West (141), Lil Baby (134), and Nicki Minaj (129).

Of his 100 songs to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, YoungBoy Never Broke Again only has one track that made it into the Top 10 region. “Bandit” with the late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD peaked at No. 10 in 2019.

YoungBoy also found success on the Billboard 200 chart. His Don’t Try This at Home studio album opened at No. 5 on the most recent Billboard 200 with 60,000 first-week units, his fourteenth Top 10 project.

Don’t Try This at Home dropped on April 21 via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. NBA YoungBoy recruited Nicki Minaj, Mariah the Scientist, Post Malone, and The Kid Laroi as guest features for the album.

Throughout his career, YoungBoy Never Broke Again topped the Billboard 200 chart for four cumulative weeks. 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, 2020’s 38 Baby 2, 2020’s Top, and 2021’s Sincerely, Kentrell each led the Billboard 200 for one week.