Lil Baby Lands His 100th Song On The Hot 100

Going by chart success, Lil Baby can claim to be the top rapper of his generation. The Quality Control Music signee continues to place songs on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

This week, Lil Baby scored his 99th and 100th entry on the Hot 100. “Right On” debuted at #13 on the latest weekly tally. “In A Minute” landed right behind that song at #14.

With 100 career Hot 100 entries, Lil Baby joins a lineup of legendary artists. Just twelve acts have at least 100 songs make it onto the chart. Drake leads the pack with 260 entries on the Hot 100.

Lil Wayne (180), Kanye West (135), Future (132), Nicki Minaj (123), and Jay-Z (104) are the only other rappers to score a minimum of 100 songs on the Hot 100. Lil Baby trails Pop singer Justin Bieber by three entries for the #11 spot on the all-time list.

At the moment, nine Lil Baby songs have peaked in the Hot 100’s Top 10. His guest features on Drake’s #2 singles “Wants And Needs” and “Girls Want Girls” earned Baby a personal best. Baby also peaked at #2 with Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem?”

Lil Baby’s Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture” topped out at #3 in 2020. The Atlanta-bred rhymer also entered the Top 5 when “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna climbed to #4 two years earlier.

“For The Night” is Baby’s longest-charting song on the Hot 100 thanks to a 43-week run. That Pop Smoke-led single also features DaBaby. “Drip Too Hard” remained on the Hot 100 for 35 weeks.

It has already been a memorable year for Lil Baby. The 27-year-old southerner received his first Grammy Award at the 64th annual ceremony earlier this month. Baby won the trophy for Best Melodic Rap Performance as a guest on Kanye West’s “Hurricane.”