Lil Baby Thanks Kanye West & The Weeknd For His First Grammy Win

Global music superstars Kanye “Ye” West and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye were not at this year’s Grammy Awards. However, both artists won another golden gramophone on Sunday for the Donda single “Hurricane” along with Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones.

Kanye West now has won 24 Grammys throughout his career. The Weeknd has four Grammys. Lil Baby’s Best Melodic Rap Performance victory at the 2022 ceremony is his first Grammy win following eight nominations.

Previously, Lil Baby earned noms at the 62nd Annual Grammys and 63rd Annual Grammys. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram to thank Kanye West and The Weeknd for helping him get his first Grammy Award this year.

“One thing I know is, the real can’t wait for the real win!!! I appreciate every single person who wants us to win. I say Us cause s### be for ‘All Of Us💙💙💙,'” wrote Lil Baby on his Instagram Story.

Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” scored Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song nominations last year. He performed the popular protest song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards alongside fellow Atlanta rapper Killer Mike and political activist Tamika Mallory.

The Weeknd became an outspoken critic of the Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy after being snubbed for nominations in 2020. He referred to the process as “corrupt” and called for “industry transparency.” The Weeknd then essentially boycotted the Grammys.

The Recording Academy supposedly pulled Kanye West from Sunday night’s event. Reports claimed West’s “concerning online behavior” was the reason the Donda album creator got disinvited to the Grammys.

Donda was up for the coveted Album Of The Year award but lost to Jon Batiste’s We Are. Kanye West’s “Jail” did win Best Rap Song. With twenty-four total victories, West tied Jay-Z as the most-awarded Hip Hop artist in Grammy history.