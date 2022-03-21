Trevor Noah Reacts To Kanye West Being Canceled From The Grammys

The Game suggested ‘The Daily Show’ host had something to do with Ye being dropped from the show.

It appears Kanye West will not perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. According to reports, The Recording Academy pulled Ye from the event due to his “concerning online behavior.”

Kanye West’s “Eazy” collaborator The Game then suggested this year’s Grammy host, Trevor Noah, could have played a role in Ye being removed from the lineup. West repeatedly trolled Noah on Instagram before the platform temporarily suspended the musician’s IG account.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” tweeted Trevor Noah on Sunday, seemingly in response to the rumors he backed the removal of Kanye West from the upcoming Grammy broadcast. Noah’s Twitter post garnered over 5,000 retweets and more than 52,000 likes.

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022

For several weeks, Kanye West used his social media accounts to antagonize his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others. Trevor Noah was among the public figures to comment on West’s actions.

The Daily Show host spoke about the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson controversy on his late-night comedy program. Noah accused West of harassing Kardashian.

Other celebrities have also spoken out about Kanye West’s recent behavior. The Originals Kings of Comedy stars D. L. Hughley and Steve Harvey had words for the G.O.O.D. Music label founder. Additionally, Charlamagne Tha God gave Ye the “Donkey of the Day” award.

Kanye West earned five nominations for this year’s Grammys. The 44-year-old billionaire’s Donda project from 2021 is up for Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album. “Jail” scored a Best Rap Song nomination. “Hurricane” made it into the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.