Steve Harvey Warns Kanye West About Beefing With D.L. Hughley

One of the famous “Original Kings of Comedy” is backing up his fellow king in a feud with a Hip Hop star. Steve Harvey has a few words for Kanye “Ye” West who has been bashing D.L. Hughley online for days.

Hughley accused Kanye West of stalking Kim Kardashian, the rapper’s currently estranged wife. West fired back by claiming he could get the radio personality hurt.

Ye also made comments about D.L. Hughley’s family situation. That led to D.L. taking the scorched earth approach against his adversary on Twitter.

“Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl,” tweeted Hughley on March 13, referring to the fact that Ye’s other regular target, Pete Davidson, is presently dating Kim Kardashian.

D.L. Hughley and Kanye West then went back and forth on social media. At one point, it appeared Ye was ready to wave the white flag. The recording artist/fashion designer suggested he and Hughley could end up being “friends.”

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Steve Harvey then entered the chat to offer some advice to Kanye West. On an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show radio program, the host weighed in on the Ye versus Hughley beef.

“Look, man, c’mon dog. Pull up, man. It ain’t what you want. If yall do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L. We from an ass-whoopin’ era. D.L. ain’t ya problem. Don’t go out there against that man’s family,” said Harvey.

Both Steve Harvey and D.L. Hughley starred in the 2000 stand-up comedy film The Original Kings of Comedy. The Spike Lee-directed classic also featured Cedric the Entertainer and the late Bernie Mac.