Kanye Threatens DL Hughley: “I Can Afford To Hurt You”

Kanye West has issued an ominous threat to comedian DL Hughley over comments about the rapper’s strained relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The celebrity couple is going through a nasty divorce, and most of it is playing out in public.

Kim, who is recently declared single by a court, is dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Kanye has attacked Pete in numerous Instagram posts and, again, most recently in the video for his collaboration with Game called “Eazy.”

Last week, DL Hughley sat down to interview with VladTV and accused Kanye West of stalking Kim.

“He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny,” DL Hughley said.

Kanye was less than thrilled with the comments. The rapper posted a video of DL Hughley passing out on stage in June 2020 during a stand-up routine in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 57-year-old blamed the collapse on exhaustion after testing positive for the coronavirus.

However, Ye accused DL Hughley of being a drug addict and a “pawn of the left” in a shocking message.

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL,” Kanye ranted.

The rapper also took credit for Pete Davidson’s absence from “Saturday Night Live” over the past few weeks. According to reports, Davidson is shooting a new movie called “The Home.”

However, Kanye believes his attacks are the reason for Davidson’s low profile over the last few weeks- even though he popped up on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram feed on Friday when the pair made their relationship. “Instagram official.”

“You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out,” Kanye boasted.

In a follow-up post that has since been deleted, Kanye issued a direct threat to DL Hughley.

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl,” Kanye fumed.

“I’m a real person who wants the best for my children And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” Kanye bragged.

In another post, the rapper revealed DL Hughley lived in Calabasas and said, “Yoooo God is good 😊,” since Kanye also resides in the city, which is located in the San Fernando region of Los Angeles County.