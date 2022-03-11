Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Pete Davidson For All The World To See

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship became “Instagram official” when she posted photos of the two together on social media.

Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself and Pete Davidson via Instagram on Friday (March 11).

The reality star made their relationship “Instagram official” by posting pictures with Pete Davidson for the first time since they began dating. The move happened a little over a week after a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single in her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship started last year. She addresses their romance in the upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians, which premieres in April.

“[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” she told Variety. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Although Kim Kardashian will address her relationship with Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live cast member won’t appear in the first season of The Kardashians.

“I have not filmed with him,” she said in her Variety interview. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Check out Kim Kardashian’s photos with Pete Davidson below.