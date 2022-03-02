A judge granted Kim Kardashian’s request to legally become single. Kanye West responded by dropping his “Eazy” video aimed at Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian is legally single again but that’s not stopping Kanye West from going after her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye West kidnaps and buries an animated version of Pete Davidson in the video for “Eazy,” a collaboration with The Game. ‘Ye dropped the video via Instagram after a judge granted Kim Kardashian’s request to legally become single on Wednesday (March 2).

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. Although she’s legally single now, the divorce proceedings are ongoing. The two still have to settle other matters, such as custody of their four children.

The Game and Kanye West’s song “Eazy” features the latter taking shots at Kim Kardashian’s parenting.

“I watched four kids for like five hours today/I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today/I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop taking the credit/Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really being rich for?” ‘Ye raps.

Kanye West also disses Pete Davidson on the track and ramps up his threats in the video. ‘Ye has repeatedly targeted the comedian since the Saturday Night Live star started dating Kim Kardashian.

“God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” ‘Ye proclaims on “Eazy.”

Watch the “Eazy” video below.