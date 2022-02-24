Kanye West Brags About Running Pete Davidson Off Instagram

Kanye West took credit for running Pete Davidson off Instagram after the comedian deleted his account on the social media platform.

A day after Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account, Kanye West boasted about running the comedian off the social media platform. ‘Ye took his victory lap while mocking the Saturday Night Live star he calls “Skete” in a post on Thursday (February 24).

“Ran Skete off the gram,” he wrote. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kanye West has repeatedly referred to Pete Davidson as “Skete” while ranting about the comic on social media. ‘Ye began targeting the SNL cast member after the Staten Island native started dating the polarizing rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is currently in the process of divorcing Kanye West. Earlier this month, she expressed concern over Pete Davidson’s safety in a text message that ‘Ye posted on social media.

“You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the reality star told her soon-to-be ex-husband.

‘Ye responded by telling his Instagram followers to not physically attack Pete Davidson.

“UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE,” he declared. “IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. She began dating Pete Davidson later that year.