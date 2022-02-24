Kim Kardashian Tells A Judge She Wants To Be ‘Divorced’ Immediately

Kim Kardashian is tired of being married to Kanye West and wants a judge to hurry up and make her single. Read more about their divorce war.

According to TMZ, one of the reasons she wants out is because his actions are causing her emotional distress. In court documents obtained by the outlet, the mother of four said, “I very much desire to be divorced.”

She also said she wanted to keep the divorce proceedings private, but Ye has “not done so.” The billionaire said that her husband’s social media keeps the public aware of troubles in their relationship, which has caused family trauma.

Kim says, “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

One of the other things Kanye had done to cause conflict was when he asked a judge to stop Kim from transferring assets out of any family trusts. Kim contends that is just another facetious request, especially since both of them signed prenups before they got married.

Because of the prenup, all of their trusts and assets are separate. To top this off, even Kanye’s lawyers recognize that the prenup is valid, so his requests are moot points.

The court documents also noted that Kanye’s lawyers have acknowledged that they have trouble getting through to him about his unreasonable requests.

Kim’s lawyer said in 2021, “But as you also know, we face challenges in communicating with our client — and the validity of the prenup (with all of its related legal implications) is a heavy issue to broach.”