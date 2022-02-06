Kanye West made some shocking allegations against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – again. He claims she thinks he put a hit out on her!

Kanye West continued his social media crusade against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian today (February 6th).

Over the weekend, Kanye accused Kim of “kidnapping” their four kids and refusing to let him take them to Chicago.

And, Kanye claimed he was forced to take a drug test just to see his kids in addition to blasting Kim for allowing North to post videos on TikTok.

But the rap star has leveled his most shocking accusations against Kim to date – and it involves a nefarious plot that could have led to murder.

According to Ye, Kim accused him of hiring someone to kill her.

“Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughters party and I’m accused of being on drugs,” Kanye revealed.

The billionaire designer/rapper also claimed Kim accused him of stealing when took some of his Akira graphic novels when went to play with his son.

Kanye is worried that Kim’s latest accusations could end with his incarceration.

“These ideas can actually get someone locked up they play like that with Black men’s lives weather [sic] its getting them free or getting them locked up. I’m not playing about my Black children anymore,” Kanye said.

In another post, Kanye Called out Kim Kardashian’s cousins, who he said sided with him over His attempts to keep his daughter North off of TikTok.

Kanye pretty much called Kim’s cousin’s hypocrites were not supporting him publicly.

And now that he has money, the rapper said he would not let him destroy his relationship with his kids, the way his mother “destroyed” his relationship with his father.

“My dad didnt have money or a piblic [sic] voice when my mom destroyed me and his relationship,” Kanye fumed. “This is for every parent on either side who’s kids futures are being one sidedly controlled. Dont even have the right to get angry as a father without being called eratic [sic]. Gave that family the culture. If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”

Kim Kardashian filed court papers to divorce Kanye West in March of 2021. The divorce has been especially bitter, as the couple fight over control of their four children.