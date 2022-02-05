Kanye West is making more accusations against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claiming she blocked him from taking their kids on a trip to Chicago!

Kanye West is hurling more accusations at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

The pair have been at odds since Kanye went public and claimed Kim tried to keep him from attending their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party in January.

Kanye posted a video on social media driving around a neighborhood and claimed Kim refused to give him the address of the birthday party for his kid.

After Travis Scott sent him the address, the billionaire rapper/producer eventually made it to the celebration. Kanye said Kim has been playing “games” that have impacted his mental health.

Yesterday (February 5th), Kanye blasted Kim’s parenting skills for letting their daughter North make TikTok videos, which he feels is inappropriate for an 8-year-old.

Kim blasted Kanye, claiming his attacks on social media were more “hurtful” than any TikTok video North might create. Ye replied and claimed Kim had “kidnapped” his kids and even forced him to take a drug test to visit them.

Today (February 6th), Ye went back on Instagram to vent again because he apparently could not bring his kids to Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, where his basketball team, the Donda Doves, are playing Chicago Prep.

“I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?” Kanye fumed.

Kim has not replied to Kanye’s latest Instagram posts, but she issued a scathing statement yesterday.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity,” Kim Kardashian said in an IG post.

‘Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kanye disagreed in a follow-up post by posting TikTok’s terms of service, which states that children under the age of 13 must use TikTok for Younger Users.

Kanye also thanked right-wing talking head Candace Owens, who inserted herself in the drama by tweeting a message supporting his fight with Kim over control of North, 8, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Fans are flooding both Kanye and Kim’s social media accounts with opinions on their bitter divorce and the war over custody of their four children.

“Keep controlling you narrative too fathers are made powerless by the state. If there’s ever a good reason to go war it would be for your family. Anyone fighting to be a father keep fighting , it’s the most honorable cause a man has,” wrote one user.

Another user said: “u ab to traumatize those kids for life ye plz keep the business of you kim and the kids off instagram.”