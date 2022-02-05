“Kim Is Wrong.” Candace Owens Comments On Her Friend Kanye’s TikTok Parenting Dispute With Ex-Wife

GOP darling Candace Owens is going to bat for Kanye West. The controversial Black conservative mouthpiece says that “Kim is wrong,” taking sides over the parenting dispute involving two of America’s richest influencers.

Owens took to Twitter to fire shots at the Armenian American mom of four.

She wrote, “Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented.”

Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control”.

There are other creative outlets for kids. https://t.co/32ATNh4Njs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 4, 2022

After retweeting a post with Kim Kardashian-West’s response to Kanye she shared her opinions on why her friend, Kanye West is correct.

AllHipHop.com reported that Kanye was furious at his soon-to-be ex-wife for allowing their daughter to be on social media without his consent. The billionaire make-up influencer shared that she believed the producer (who is a billionaire in his own right) is harming the children when he makes outbursts about their family’s business in public.

There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media.

Go color. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 4, 2022

She wrote in part, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Despite what the primary caretaker of the children has said, Owens, who really has no peas in this pod, continued to address Kim’s position.

“It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard,” she wrote. “And Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control’. There are other creative outlets for kids.”

She later tweeted, “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.”

Kanye West thanked Candace Owens for her unwavering show of public support.

“Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue there’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say their on my side,” Kanye West said. “I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children. My mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he came to Chicago he would never see me again. So I bought the house next door. I dream of a world where dad’s can still be heroes.

Owens and the “Donda” rapper met in 2018 after the chart-topping artist tweeted that he loved how she thinks.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — ye (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Shortly after this meeting, Kanye West and Candace Owens went on TMZ. It was here, that Yeezy and Van Lathan got into the fight over the now-infamous “slavery was a choice” comment.