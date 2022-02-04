The billionaire says he has never gone through a divorce before and needs to know how to handle issues regarding the kids.

Rapper Kanye West has taken to social media for parenting advice from his supporters.

Around 6:00 am, early on a Friday, Yeezy hop on his Instagram to complain, yet again, about his oldest daughter with his ex-wife (or soon to be) Kim Kardashian-West being on TikTok. However, Kardashian-West is asking him to stop, saying that his outbursts are hurting their children.

He captioned, next to a screenshot of North West with grey and dark brown braid extensions, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

According to TMZ, Kardashian-West responded to his comments.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” she remarked.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the primary caregiver of the West children said. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

The billionaire mother concluded, “Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

This is not the first time that his concerned father has spoken out about his daughter being on TikTok, a popular video social media platform.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Ye told the Kardashian family not to “play” with his “kids.”

During his revealing interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked he fired shots at the Kardashians over what he believes in is a manipulation of his relationship with his four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media,” Kanye began. “They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating whatever they want to do, they can block deals, they could do all that type of stuff.’

“But I’mma tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids,” he said.

Kanye West insisted he would take the first for his kids to the court, “Don’t play with my kids. Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it’s going to be all legal. It’s going to be all legal, baby.”

When talking about his daughter North’s being on TikTok and her wearing make-up while she is on social media, he said that he had asked his cousins to speak to Kim on his behalf.

The producer believed that his daughter had hacked her mom’s TikTok account.

“My cousins had two directives [when meeting with Kim] — I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument,” he recalls before continuing. “There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok.”

“And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So, I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative,” he also stated.

Kim and North West’s official TikTok page has 5.5M followers and is well on its way to making the child, with product placement videos like this, the family’s next billionaire.