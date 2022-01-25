Kanye West detailed how he obtained Kim Kardashian’s unreleased sex tape with Ray J and returned it to her.

Kanye West says he returned an unreleased Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape to his estranged wife.

Last year, veteran manager Wack 100 claimed to be in possession of the explicit video and offered it to Kanye West. In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, ‘Ye revealed he obtained the sex tape then gave it to Kim Kardashian.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight],” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “I met this man at the airport then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. And then I gave to her, and she cried when she saw it.”

Kanye West added, “You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer Marty Singer previously denied the existence of the unreleased sex tape, calling Wack 100’s claims “unequivocally false.” Wack 100 responded by doubling down and insisting he had the receipts.

Listen to Kanye West tell the story about retrieving the sex tape below.