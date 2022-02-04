Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter and forcing him to take a drug test as they clash over their children.

Kanye West continued to lambast his estranged wife Kim Kardashian over her handling of their children on Friday (February 4).

After ‘Ye complained about their daughter North West being on TikTok, Kim Kardashian criticized him for publicly airing out their personal issues. The reality star referred to herself as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children, which set off Kanye West.

‘Ye responded by accusing Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter. He also claimed she forced him to take a drug test after he attended their child’s birthday party.

“What do you mean by main provider ?” Kanye West wrote on Instagram. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

Kanye West then shared a portion of the terms and conditions for TikTok. The excerpt mentioned the app’s policy for users under the age of 13.

“We need JesusTok,” he captioned the post.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently in the process of getting a divorce. The two got married in 2014 and have four children together.