Kanye West has criticized Pete Davidson in a series of fiery messages posted on Instagram.

The rapper took to the social media site on Sunday to upload a cropped paparazzi photo of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian holding hands with her new boyfriend, Davidson.

“LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S (sic) EX BOYFRIEND,” he began.

Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, went on to share a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo tribute to former U.S. secretary of state, Hillary Clinton.

“YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE,” the 44-year-old continued.

In addition, Kanye posted a message allegedly sent to him by Davidson in which the “Saturday Night Live” star claimed he’d stay out of parenting decisions but would like to meet Kardashian and West’s four children one day.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” he posted, before later adding a screenshot of his name trending on Twitter before the Super Bowl American football game on Sunday.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A*S ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

Elsewhere in his rant, West insisted his Instagram account hadn’t been hacked and maintained Kid Cudi wouldn’t appear on Donda 2 as the star is friends with Davidson, whom he referred to as “Skete.”

“I’M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC,” he wrote. “I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE.”