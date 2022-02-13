Kid Cudi is furious with Kanye West and accused the rapper of clout chasing just for a look on the Internet as the two men feud over Pete Davidson!

Kid Cudi has replied to a series of insults hurled by Kanye West, who is livid over the rapper’s friendship with Pete Davidson.

Yesterday (February 12th), Kanye revealed Kid Cudi would not be featured on Donda 2 because of the “Day ‘n’ Night” rapper’s cozy friendship with Kim Kardashian’s new love, Pete Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” Kanye ranted in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

Cudi took to Instagram to call out Ye for being “whack” for clout chasing on the Internet. According to Cudi, they had already discussed Ye’s issues with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the Internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE,” Kid Cudi snapped.

Unfortunately, Kanye West’s public aggression against Kid Cudi continued on the Internet, even after deleting his original comment. Ye childishly posted memes making fun of Cudi and Pete Davidson.

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER,” Kanye whined in an all-cap post.

It looks like Kid Cudi is unbothered, but it appears their friendship has imploded over Kanye’s “love triangle” between himself, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson.

“God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life,” Kid Cudi replied.

