Kanye West is bringing Kid Cudi into his feud with Pete Davidson. According to Ye, Cudi can forget about appearing on “Donda 2!”

Fans of Kid Cudi can forget about him appearing on Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda 2.

Kanye blamed Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson for causing issues between himself and Kid Cudi.

The billionaire rapper hit up Instagram today (February 12th) and posted the message: “Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi have become close since the “Saturday Night Live” comedian revealed the rapper’s album Man on the Moon saved his life.

Davidson famously defended Kid Cudi after the Cleveland native wore a Kurt Cobain-inspired dress on “Saturday Night Live” in May 2021.

Pete Davidson also picked up the pricey tab for Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday in January of 2019, during a dinner with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, and Timothy Chalamet, where he supposedly met his future lady for the first time.

However, things have changed drastically since that fateful birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February of 2021. And to complicate the matter, Pete Davidson started dating his former friend’s soon-to-be ex-wife in October of 2021.

The relationship has prompted Kanye to issue threats directed at Pete Davidson. He threatened to beat the “SNL” star’s ass on his song “Eazy” featuring The Game.

Kanye targeted Pete Davidson again in his latest song, “City Of Gods,” featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

His menacing was a bit more ominous on that song, where he rapped, “This afternoon a 100 goons pulling up to ‘SNL’/ when I pull up it’s dead on arrival.”

Kanye’s message today was also an underhanded diss aimed at Billie Eilish.

During her performance in Atlanta to promote her album Happier Than Ever, she stopped her performance to help a fan in distress.

During a pause in the show, she quipped “I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going,” which many, including Kanye West, perceived as an insult directed at Travis Scott after his infamous AstroWorld tragedy.

Earlier this week, Kanye West threatened to drop out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologized to Travis Scott, who is supposed to be a guest during Kanye set this April.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” KANYE WEST WROTE. “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.”

Billie Eilish did not apologize. Instead, she said her remarks had nothing to do with Travis Scott.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” she said. “was just helping a fan.”

Kanye’s latest diss to Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend comes just days after he begged God to bring his family back together.

But Kanye’s hopes to reunite have most likely been squashed. According to Kim’s stepmother Caitlyn Jenner, she is very “happy” with Pete Davidson.