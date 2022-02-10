Kanye West Threatens To Bail On Coachella, Demands Billie Eilish Apology

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye West after he demanded an apology from her over a supposed Travis Scott diss.

Kanye West called out Billie Eilish over a perceived jab at Travis Scott.

‘Ye suggested he won’t perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott. Kanye West took aim at her for a comment made during a recent concert in Atlanta.

“I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” Billie Eilish said when she stopped her show to make sure a fan was alright.

Her remark was seen by some people as a Travis Scott diss referencing the Astroworld tragedy. Kanye West was among those with that perception as he addressed Billie Eilish on Instagram.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” he wrote. “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.”

Kanye West also claimed Travis Scott will be with him at the upcoming Coachella Festival. But he’s threatened to pull out of the event if Billie Eilish, a fellow headliner, doesn’t apologize.

“AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM,” he declared.

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye West in a comment on his post. She insisted her concert remark had nothing to do with Travis Scott.

“Literally never said a thing about travis,” she wrote. “was just helping a fan.”

The 2022 Coachella Festival is scheduled to begin on April 15. Billie Eilish is headlining on April 16 and 23 while Kanye West is atop the bill on April 17 and 24.