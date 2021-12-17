Medical examiners provided details about what caused the deaths of 10 people who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

A cause of death has been determined for the 10 victims who died in the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences revealed all 10 people died from compression asphyxia. Medical examiners released their findings in a report on Thursday.

According to the National Library of Medicine, compression asphyxia is caused when external pressure on the body prevents respiration. The deceased victims were among the hundreds injured during a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

An additional contributory cause of death was listed for one of the victims, Mirza Danish Baig. The 27-year-old man also suffered from the combined effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

Well over 300 lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and the festival’s organizer Live Nation. Survivors and the families of the victims are seeking billions of dollars in damages.

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Travis Scott said he didn’t know anyone died or suffered severe injuries until after the concert. He also addressed his level of responsibility for the tragedy.

“I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here,” he said. “I have a responsibility to figure out the solution. And hopefully, this takes a first step for us as artists — having that more insight of what’s going on.”