Travis Scott 1000% Sure He Tried To Prevent AstroWorld Tragedy

Travis Scott sat down for an interview where he explained just why he could not have prevented the AstroWorld tragedy!

Rapper Travis Scott has finally shared how he really feels about the Astroworld tragedy, stating that he is “1000%” sure that he did everything he could to prevent the deaths of 10 people and the injuries of hundreds ore.

In an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Travis Scott said that he didn’t know how mad everything was until hours later after the event and he was called to speak to the press.

He was also told by whoever was his “in-ear” to end the show after Drake performed.

During the exclusive sit-down with the Breakfast Club co-host, Travis shared that the night actually felt like any other night that he has performed.

“This night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was,” Travis Scott said.

The chart-topper also explained that he didn’t feel responsible for the incident because he didn’t know people had been hurt — that badly.

According to Scott, he “didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference.”

“People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that,” he added in disbelief.

How could he have known? The “Sicko Mode“ artist says that while on stage he could see the audience well, but when something seemed off, he stopped and tried to take care of the fans best he could.

“Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”

The 30-year-old shared that he didn’t hear people screaming in agony or fear during the show, “I just didn’t hear that.”

“Everything I physically [could], sure, yes. And, if knowing what was going on . . . you just wish you could have done something better. But, standing there, 1,000 percent,” he swears. “… You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. I just go off the fans’ energy. But I just didn’t hear [screams].

According to the New York Post, Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy is one of the deadliest live-music crowd events in American history.

Since its occurrence, 140 lawsuits have been filed, including a $10 billion “mass litigation suit submitted by 1,500 concertgoers naming Travis Scott, Live Nation, Apple Music, and Drake as responsible parties.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, last week, his team filed a motion to combine the 275 filings into “multi-district litigation.”

This strategy is to alleviate some of the financial losses that could be coming his way through all of these lawsuits.