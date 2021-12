Travis Scott is working with mayors around the country to protect concertgoers from letting another Astroworld tragedy unfold.

Travis Scott is looking to turn lemons into lemonade.

After the recent Astroworld tragedy, a crowd-surging disaster that claimed the lives of ten people and injured hundreds more, he is working to improve the safety at concerts in America.

According to TMZ the “Sicko Mode” artist has been linked with various leaders to make real strides to protect his fans and other concertgoers.

Over the last few weeks, the chart-topper has connected with The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) to talk about policy to regulate the safety guidelines of concert promoters, producers, and venues to throw some of the biggest shows in America.

The USCM represents over 1,400 cities in the country.

He aims to establish an advocacy and policy-making body that includes people from the government and other public safety, emergency response, health care event management, music, and technology industries to produce a safety report.

The outlet has seen the outline for the meetings and that Hillary Schieve, the Mayor of Reno, Nevada, is leading the effort. Her co-lead will be the Chair of the Conference’s Tourism, Art, Parks, Entertainment and Sports Committee.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Travis Scott is juggling hundreds of lawsuits that at present are totaling over $1 billion. To top that off, several of his biggest endorsement and business deals are falling all the way back.

Anheuser-Busch has deaded the hard seltzer water deal with Cacti that they started with him.. Coachella has knocked him off as a headliner for its festival, and his artist Malu Trevejo just shared that she wants off his label and that if he does not cut ties soon, she will expose him and his team.

“That whole team is weird in so many ways,” the Cuban native said. “I just want to get out of it as I still haven’t been able to.”