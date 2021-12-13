Travis Scott Kicked Off Coachella Lineup

Travis Scott’s career continues to crumble after the Astroworld Festival disaster. The rapper has just been removed from Coachella!

More backlash from the October Astroworld tragedy is hitting rapper Travis Scott.

The chart-topper has been disinvited to 2022’s Coachella festival. He was supposed to headline the popular live-concert event.

According to KESQ, a Palms Spring news outlet, the Coachella Music and Arts Festival has taken the “Sicko Mode” artist out of the lineup for their upcoming event.

The final word came from the City of Indio and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis.

But the backlash has been brewing since November when a change.org petition popped up on the internet, asking the festival decision-makers, AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice, to cut their ties with him.

While neither Coachella nor Scott’s camp has come forward with a confirmation of this news, Variety says that an insider familiar with the situation revealed that Scott’s agent Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group was contacted and told that he would receive a kill fee for his exclusion from the bill.

That source further alleges that Lewis worked really hard to keep him as a headliner, which could have been an epic return to the stage after the Astroworld tragedy that cost ten people their lives (including a young grammar school child).

This bad news comes as Scott manages hundreds of lawsuits coming his way totaling over $1 billion, as other deals fall away.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Anheuser-Busch has deaded the hard seltzer water deal with Cacti that they started with the artist.

And in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Travis said that he was sad about what had happened but did not feel he was responsible for the deaths.

He said that he was “1000%” sure he did all that he could do to prevent the deaths of ten and the injury of hundreds more.