Travis Scott Loses Major Business After Anheuser-Busch Cuts Ties With The Rapper

More financial ruin is coming to the front door of Houston rapper Travis Scott in the aftermath of the AstroWorld tragedy.

Aside from the hundreds of lawsuits that have been filed, businesses are falling back from the once endorsement-heavy rap star.

TMZ is now reporting that the hard seltzer product he put out with Anheuser-Busch has been discontinued.

Anheuser-Busch released a statement on Friday (December 10th), stating the following: “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

The outlet reports that this decision was made approximately two weeks ago, on November 30th. The decision was also mutual between the artist and the brand.

A rep for Travis also denied the split with Anheuser-Busch after the rapper held a controversial image with Charlamagne tha God, where he denied responsibility for the Astroworld tragedy, which killed 10 people and injured over 300 more.

“Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now, and his priority is helping his community and fans heal,” the rep shared. “CACTI asked AB InBev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”

Coupling this decision is the drop in the beer company’s hard seltzer earnings. According to FOX Business, during the summer, the company shared that the overall earnings this year on this product is lower than they originally forecasted.