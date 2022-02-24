Pete Davidson Deletes His Instagram Account Amid Kanye West Drama

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram as Kanye West continues to antagonize the comedian, who’s dating ‘Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson’s return to Instagram didn’t last long.

After rejoining Instagram last week, Pete Davidson deleted his account on Wednesday (February 23). The Saturday Night Live star left the social media platform a day after Kanye West premiered a song featuring another shot at the comedian.

Kanye West referenced his ongoing drama with Pete Davidson and estranged wife Kim Kardashian on a track titled “Security.” The song debuted at a Donda 2 listening event on Tuesday (February 22).

“Never stand between a man and his kids/Y’all ain’t got enough security for this,” Kanye West raps on the song.

Pete Davidson only shared one post during his time back on Instagram. But some observers have speculated he subtly dissed Kanye West in the bio section of his account.

While the account was still active, the comic’s bio linked to a YouTube video of a scene from Martin Scorsese’s movie The King of Comedy. The clip featured Robert De Niro’s character Rupert Pupkin delivering one of the film’s most memorable lines.

“Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” Pupkin declares.

Pete Davidson is currently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, who filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. ‘Ye has repeatedly threatened the comedian since the couple began dating.