Kanye West sampled his wife’s monologue from her “SNL” debut, but he did not stop there. The rapper also threatened Pete Davidson – again!

Kanye West played part of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue during his Donda 2 concert on Tuesday.

The rapper hosted the “Donda Experience Performance” at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, the same day Donda 2 was due to be released exclusively on his Stem Player device.

Ahead of his performance of the track Sci-Fi, a portion of Kim’s monologue, which she gave in October, was broadcast throughout the park.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she could be heard saying.

The recording stopped before her next sentence, in which she said, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Kanye, who has made numerous attempts to win the reality star back, also took a swipe at her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on his track “Security,” in which he rapped, “Never stand between a man and his kids/ Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, recently expressed her concern for Pete’s safety after Kanye blasted him on social media. Kanye responded by urging his fans not to do anything to the comedian.

During the event, a replica of Kanye’s childhood home burned at the center of the stage.

Similar to his earlier “Donda” event, he was controversially joined onstage by Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault. Guest performers also included Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Jack Harlow, Playboy Carti, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Migos.

The show also revealed that late rapper XXXTentacion’s vocals appear on two tracks – “Selfish” and “True Love.” XXXTentacion died in 2018.

Donda 2 was supposed to be released on Tuesday, but it has yet to appear on the Stem Player, according to social media.