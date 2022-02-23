Kanye West Throws Microphone & DONDA 2 Sound Team Roasted After Listening Event

Kanye West’s DONDA 2 listening event was plagued with sound issues so bad throughout the second half, Ye threw his mic away!

Kanye West’s DONDA 2 listening event went down in Miami on Tuesday night (Feb. 22), with a few issues Ye could have done without.

Ye was joined by a host of performers to deliver the DONDA 2 Experience at LoanDepot park in Miami. However, not everything went off without a hitch.

The stage was set, and the visuals looked spectacular. Kanye and his performers rocked a set with the now-familiar house at the center and the new addition of a flooded stage. The first half of the DONDA 2 show seemed to go according to plan, but the second was another story. The audio issues affecting the latter half of the show were so bad, Kanye threw his mic away at one point!

Like other Kanye West listening events, Ye did not perform on all the songs. Instead, he danced around the stage as a backing track delivered the verses. When Ye performed “Hurricane,” from the first DONDA project, he picked up a mic and began rapping along to his verse. However, for some reason, he kept losing his place on the track. While some suggested a problem with Kanye’s in-ear monitor, others said he simply forgot the lyrics.

During his performance of “Jail” with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, the issues got so bad, Ye threw away his microphone in frustration. He then spent the remainder of the DONDA 2 show mic-less.

only the n#### kanye could throw a malfunctioning mic amd still have it be on beat 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iy5uauf47Z — Buttermaker (@raf_II_) February 23, 2022

Sound problems also arose during “City of Gods,” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys struggling to stay in sync with the backing track.

https://twitter.com/techz_dave/status/1496358450909130753?s=20&t=hfZV_tel7yCSD7NavA1HjQ

Meanwhile, viewers took to Twitter to roast Yeezy and the DONDA 2 sound team, with many joking the sound team is about to be fired! Watch the show and check out the reactions below.

DONDA 2 Experience

